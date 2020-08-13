Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Don't talk to me about pain! - Mbappe thanks medical staff for helping with speedy recovery

By Daniel Lewis
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe set up his sides late winner against Atalanta
Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe set up his side's late winner against Atalanta

Paris, August 13: Kylian Mbappe thanked Paris Saint-Germain's medical staff for getting him fit in time to play a starring role in the Champions League quarter-final win over Atalanta.

Speaking two weeks ago, PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel said key man Mbappe required "a miracle" to recover from an ankle sprain sustained on July 24.

But the France international was named among the substitutes on Wednesday and made a big impact from the bench in the final half an hour of the Ligue 1 champions' remarkable 2-1 triumph.

Mbappe linked up with Neymar and set up fellow substitute Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for a 93rd-minute winner, 149 seconds after Marquinhos cancelled out Mario Pasalic's opener.

After helping his side book a first semi-final appearance in the competition since 1995, the 21-year-old went on social media to praise the club's backroom staff.

"You don't talk to me about pain," he tweeted. "A big thank you to the medical staff for getting me back on my feet, no one believed it except us.

"Congratulations to the whole group, we want to get this one."

PSG will face either RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid in Tuesday's semi-final at the Estadio da Luz.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, August 13, 2020, 4:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 13, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue