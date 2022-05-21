Kylian Mbappe snubs Real Madrid, to stay at Paris Saint-Germain; Tebas takes a dig at Al Khelaifi

Paris, May 21: French football star Kylian Mbappe has decided to stay at Paris Saint-Germain instead of joining Real Madrid, according to multiple reports.
Real Madrid were widely expected to sign Mbappe as a free agent following the expiration of his contract.
However, PSG were determined to keep the 23-year-old forward – who has been in sensational form this season – and they now seem to have won that battle.
Earlier this week the pendulum seemed to have swung firmly in Madrid's direction, with reports suggesting talks between Mbappe and PSG's Qatari owners had not swayed the striker, and that he wanted to join Los Blancos.
Rumour Has It: Mbappe to confirm decision on Sunday
Mbappe's mother and agent confirmed on Friday that agreements had been reached with both clubs and a decision would be made over the weekend.
On Saturday, multiple major publications in France, including L'Equipe and Le Parisien, as well as ESPN, reported the former Monaco striker will be staying put.
No details were put forward as to the length of Mbappe's new contract, though it was suggested the France star could confirm his decision at the Parc des Princes following PSG's season-ending match against Metz on Saturday.
Mbappe is the club's second-highest goalscorer in their history, behind Edinson Cavani, having overtaken Zlatan Ibrahimovic when he netted for the 157th time in a PSG shirt earlier this season.
The news will come as a blow to Madrid, who face Liverpool in the Champions League final next week.
Los Blancos had also been linked with Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, but he has decided to join Manchester City, and it appears as though Madrid president Florentino Perez will be made to wait for his next Galactico.
Meanwhile, LaLiga chief Javier Tebas took a swipe at Paris Saint-Germain's wealthy Qatari owner Nasser Ghanem Al Khelaifi as it emerged Real Madrid have missed out on Mbappe, claiming the Qatari was "as dangerous as the Super League".
The Spanish league did not have sufficient appeal to persuade Mbappe to give up the riches on offer at PSG, as reports on Saturday said the 23-year-old has picked Paris over Madrid.
Al Khelaifi, a man who wears different hats, has been president at PSG since October 2011, with Qatar Sports Investments orchestrating dramatic change at the French club, bringing a host of global superstars to the Parc des Princes.
Al Khelaifi, who heads the beInSport Media, in addition to being the chief of Qatar Tennis Federation and being a member of European Clubs Association, had resisted pushing PSG into the controversial European Super League project, but the enormous investment in the club has not gone unquestioned. They have been able to attract the likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos away from LaLiga.
La Liga chief Tebas has now questioned how PSG can afford to offer World Cup winner Mbappe what is expected to be one of the biggest deals in the history of football.
Cadena Cope radio show Tiempo de Juego has claimed LaLiga could launch a complaint against PSG over the renewal of Mbappe, questioning whether the Ligue 1 champions are operating within financial fair play limits.
Tebas wrote on Twitter: "What PSG are going to do by renewing Mbappe with large amounts of money (namely where and how they pay him) after giving losses of €700m in recent seasons and having more than €600m of salary bill, is an INSULT to football. Al-Khelaifi is as dangerous as the Super League."
(With inputs from OPTA)