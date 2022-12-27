La Liga 2022-23: La Liga Return Date, Fixtures List, Key Matches and Top Stats

The Spanish La Liga is set to return from December 29 after a one and half month's break due to the World Cup.
The top-flight football in Spain will be kickstarting with a match between Girona and Rayo Vallecano.
Top teams like Barcelona, Real Madrid will be playing their matches on December 31 (IST time) as the Spanish giants fight it out for another league title.
The first week of La Liga matches will be seeing some mouth-watering ties across the country. Barcelona take on Espanyol, while Real Madrid lock horns against Real Valladolid. High-flying Athletic Bilbao will travel to Real Betis while Villarreal take on Valencia.
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Girona vs Rayo Vallecano
|Dec 29
|9.30 PM
|Real Betis vs Athletic Bilbao
|Dec 29
|11.45 PM
|Atletico Madrid vs Elche
|Dec 30
|02.00 AM
|Getafe vs Mallorca
|Dec 30
|9.30 PM
|Cadiz vs Almeria
|Dec 30
|11.45 PM
|Celta de Vigo vs Sevilla
|Dec 30
|11.45 PM
|Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid
|Dec 31
|02.00 AM
|Barcelona vs Espanyol
|Dec 31
|6.30 PM
|Real Sociedad vs Osasuna
|Dec 31
|8.45 PM
|Villarreal vs Valencia
|Dec 31
|8.45 PM
Barcelona will be taking on Espanyol in a Catalunya Derby. The former are unbeaten in nine games against their city rivals who are struggling at the 16th place with just two wins all season. Barcelona are top of the league now with 37 points, two points clear of their rivals Real Madrid.
Their last meet was in May this year, when it ended 2-2. The last meet at Camp Nou ended in a 1-0 win for Los Cules with the solitary goal of Memphis Depay.
Both Real Betis (6th) and Athletic Bilbao (4th) are on 24 points, but the latter are in a better position in league table due to their superior goal difference. It will be a massive clash for both of them as they look to consolidate their position in the top four race.
Betis will be the home side and will be taking confidence from their last meet at home, when they beat Bilbao 1-0 courtesy of a Borja Iglesias goal.
Villarreal will be welcoming Valencia in a derby in the final match of this game week. The Yellow Submarines are two points ahead of their city rivals and will look to further broaden the gap with a win. These two haven't enjoyed a stalemate in their previous 11 meetings as it promises to be an exciting encounter.
This fixture also has been dominated by home teams as the last league away win in this tie came back in 2017, when Villarreal won at the Mestalla.
Where we left off... 📊— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) December 26, 2022
🔝 @FCBarcelona 3⃣7⃣ points.@socios | #TheFansGame | #LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/3VGGqDtUuN
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is leading the goal chart with 13 goals. Here is the top five scorers chart-
|Player
|Club
|Country
|Goals
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|Poland
|13
|Vedat Muriqi
|Mallorca
|Kosovo
|8
|Borja Iglesias
|Real Betis
|Spain
|8
|Iago Aspas
|Celta de Vigo
|Spain
|7
|Joselu
|Espanyol
|Spain
|7
Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino has the most assists with 6. He is followed by Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele (5) and Real Madrid's Rodrygo (4).