La Liga feature: From new signings to an emotional farewell

Emotional farewell
Having won all there is to win many times over, Messi is leaving Barcelona, the club he joined as a 13-year-old.
The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has crafted a unique legacy at the Camp Nou and held an emotional farewell press conference, where he posed alongside the 35 trophies his goals had helped win over the years.
Villarreal still positive
Villarreal's preparations may not have gone the way they wanted as they lost to Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup on penalties at Belfast.
Still Unai Emery's squad can take plenty of positives from the annual encounter between the Champions League and Europa League winners.
Silverware
Spain's Olympics (Under-23) squad won silver at Tokyo 2020, reaching the final and ultimately coming up just short against Brazil in extra time.
Luis de la Fuente's youngsters do all return home with a medal, though, with most of the squad bringing their new hardware back to Spain, as 20 members of the 22-man squad were La Liga players.
Gold for Carlos
There was one La Liga player on the very top step of the Olympic podium though -- Sevilla's Diego Carlos --. He was part of the winning Brazil squad in Japan.
The centre-back played every minute of Brazil's journey towards gold at Tokyo 2020.