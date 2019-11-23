Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

La Liga Football Schools and Real Betis organized an intra-centre football tournament and ‘Football Fiesta’ in Bengaluru

By
LaLiga Football Schools and Real Betis organized an intra-centre football tournament and ‘Football Fiesta’ in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov. 23: La Liga Football Schools and Real Betis organized an intra-centre football tournament and 'Football Fiesta’ for over 60 kids at Tiento Sports in Bengaluru on Saturday (November 23).

Apart from the tournament, various fun activities were organized including accuracy contests, dribbling circuits, penalty shootouts, individual skills challenge and more.

The tournament saw participation from students in Under-13 and Under-15 age categories and they received certificates and medals from Real Betis and LaLiga Football Schools.

Real Betis also gifted some official merchandise to the aspiring footballers enrolled in the programme who participated in the activities and tournaments.

The initiative follows a similar engagement activity undertaken with another associated LaLiga club in the Football Schools programme in Pune, earlier this year, which saw participation from 100+ students.

Launched in 2018, LaLiga Football Schools is a unique, intensive grassroots development programme by Spain’s top tier football league, LaLiga in India. Since its launch, the programme has impacted over 10,000 Indian students enrolled in 30+ centres in 14 cities across India.

LaLiga has also imparted technical training from licensed pro-UEFA coaches to Indian coaches in their 'Train the Trainer’ programme which aimed to increase the impact on Indian football environment and initiated an annual Scholarship programme wherein Indian students are selected to visit Spain and train with a top LaLiga club.

Source: Press Release

More LA LIGA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 347/9 (89.4) vs BAN 106
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: la liga real betis football coach
Story first published: Saturday, November 23, 2019, 17:11 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue