La Liga Football Schools and Real Betis organized an intra-centre football tournament and ‘Football Fiesta’ in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov. 23: La Liga Football Schools and Real Betis organized an intra-centre football tournament and 'Football Fiesta’ for over 60 kids at Tiento Sports in Bengaluru on Saturday (November 23).
Apart from the tournament, various fun activities were organized including accuracy contests, dribbling circuits, penalty shootouts, individual skills challenge and more.
The tournament saw participation from students in Under-13 and Under-15 age categories and they received certificates and medals from Real Betis and LaLiga Football Schools.
Real Betis also gifted some official merchandise to the aspiring footballers enrolled in the programme who participated in the activities and tournaments.
The initiative follows a similar engagement activity undertaken with another associated LaLiga club in the Football Schools programme in Pune, earlier this year, which saw participation from 100+ students.
Launched in 2018, LaLiga Football Schools is a unique, intensive grassroots development programme by Spain’s top tier football league, LaLiga in India. Since its launch, the programme has impacted over 10,000 Indian students enrolled in 30+ centres in 14 cities across India.
LaLiga has also imparted technical training from licensed pro-UEFA coaches to Indian coaches in their 'Train the Trainer’ programme which aimed to increase the impact on Indian football environment and initiated an annual Scholarship programme wherein Indian students are selected to visit Spain and train with a top LaLiga club.
