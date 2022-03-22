La Liga India and Instituto Cervantes to conduct virtual meet on impact of sports in society

Bengaluru, March 22: La Liga India and the Instituto Cervantes, a worldwide non-profit organisation, have joined hands to bring together a virtual event -- Sport in Society, which soughts to present an Indian-Hispanic perspective on the impact of sports in society.
The virtual sessions and activities, dedicated to sport in the contemporary society, will be held on four dates between March 22 and April 27 and are free for registration for fans.
The events include sessions from renowned media personalities like John Carlin and Ayaz Memon and Spanish football coaches like Carles Cuadrat, Carlos Santamarina and Javier Cabrera who have been involved in the Indian grassroots and professional football development.
Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, La Liga India will be speaking to the guests about Sport in Society.
The event will be concluded with a football movie screening, Maradona by reputed Serbian director Emir Kusturica, with final remarks from Indian sports industry experts Shaji Prabhakaran, President, Delhi Football Association and Vivek Sethia, Founder & CEO, India on Track.
March 22, 6.30pm onwards: A Benign Tribalism, An Encounter with John Carlin
Carlin is a British journalist and author, who writes primarily on sports and politics. He has contributed to renowned global media houses like BBC, The Independent, The Times, ABC, Wired and has been the recipient of distinguished awards like the British Press Awards and Ortega y Gasset Award to name a few. His published works include "White Angels" on Real Madrid, "Rafa. My story" on Rafa Nadal, "Playing the Enemy" and "Knowing Mandela," which was the basis for Clint Eastwood's 2009
film, Invictus.
March 24: 6.30pm onwards: Football in the country of cricket. The perspective of an Indian journalist with Ayaz Memon
Memon is an Indian sports writer, journalist, columnist, author and legal luminary. He has been associated with leading Indian media outlets like The Times of India, Hindustan Times, Mint, DNA, Mid-Day, Deccan Chronicle, NewsX and many more. Having covered more than 700 cricket matches (including 9 Cricket World Cups), FIFA World Cup, Wimbledon, Olympics, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games, Memon truly has his finger on the pulse of the sports market in India.
(Those who wish to attend the virtual event can mail to: adx1ndel@cervantes.es)