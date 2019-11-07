Football
La Liga review: It doesn't get bigger than this

By
La Liga

Bengaluru, November 7: It could hardly have been more tight dramatic at the top of the La Liga alst week as after matchdays 11 and 12, there are three teams level on 22 points, with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad all leading the way.

It is not just at the very top of the La Liga table that it is tight. The top 13 teams in the standings are separated by just five points.

From Barcelona in first place on 22 points to Valencia in 13th on 17 points, every side is separated by just a couple of victories after what has been a fascinating start to the 2019-20 season.

Results | Points Table

Here, with MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the other highlights of a big weekend in La Liga.

Escriba fired

Escriba fired

Following RC Celta's 0-1 defeat against Getafe , the Galician club decided to part ways with coach Fran Escriba.

He took over in March and helped steer the Sky Blues away from the relegation zone and to survival at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, but paid the price for a rocky start to the 2019/season.

Suarez's feat

Suarez's feat

By finding the net against Real Valladolid in midweek, Barcelona's Luis Suarez has now achieved the impressive feat of scoring against every team he has faced in La Liga.

That is 27 different clubs, since moving to the Camp Nou in 2014.

Aduriz hits 400

Aduriz hits 400

In his final season before retirement, Aritz Aduriz hit another milestone for Athletic Club by making his 400th official appearance for the Bilbao-based team.

By coming on against Espanyol, the striker reached this total. Of his 400 matches for the Basque side, Aduriz has won 155, drawn 104 and lost 141.

Goals galore

Goals galore

There was a midweek round in La Liga last week, with matchday 11 taking place across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, before matchday 12 on Saturday and Sunday.

In total, La Liga fans saw 60 goals across the 20 games.

More LA LIGA News

Story first published: Thursday, November 7, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
