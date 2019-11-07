La Liga review: It doesn't get bigger than this

Escriba fired
Following RC Celta's 0-1 defeat against Getafe , the Galician club decided to part ways with coach Fran Escriba.
He took over in March and helped steer the Sky Blues away from the relegation zone and to survival at the end of the 2018/19 campaign, but paid the price for a rocky start to the 2019/season.
Suarez's feat
By finding the net against Real Valladolid in midweek, Barcelona's Luis Suarez has now achieved the impressive feat of scoring against every team he has faced in La Liga.
That is 27 different clubs, since moving to the Camp Nou in 2014.
Aduriz hits 400
In his final season before retirement, Aritz Aduriz hit another milestone for Athletic Club by making his 400th official appearance for the Bilbao-based team.
By coming on against Espanyol, the striker reached this total. Of his 400 matches for the Basque side, Aduriz has won 155, drawn 104 and lost 141.
Goals galore
There was a midweek round in La Liga last week, with matchday 11 taking place across Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, before matchday 12 on Saturday and Sunday.
In total, La Liga fans saw 60 goals across the 20 games.