La Liga wrap: Sevilla denies Real Sociedad top spot

By
Sevilla
The win took Sevilla up to sixth in the table on 13 points after seven games. Images: Sevilla Twitter

Bengaluru, September 30: Sevilla responded to two disheartening defeats by coming from behind to beat Real Sociedad 3-2 for a first home win of the season on Sunday, denying the Basque side the chance to go clear at the top of La Liga.

After Real Madrid's stalemate against Atletico on Saturday, the Basque outfit could have leapfrogged both to claim first place in Spain but came up short in a pulsating contest at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Sevilla had lost at home to Real Madrid last week and threw away a two-goal lead in a 2-3 defeat at Eibar and things got off to a bad start when Mikel Oyarzabal scored for Sociedad in the fourth minute after a pin-point pass from Adnan Januzaj.

The win took Sevilla up to sixth in the table on 13 points after seven games, two behind leaders Real Madrid, while Sociedad are fifth, also on 13.

Points Table | Other Results

After signing 12 new players in the summer, Sevilla have gelled impressively very quickly.

However, their credentials for keeping pace with the leaders will be tested next weekend, when they play away against defending champions Barcelona at Camp Nou.

Bad start

Bad start

Sevilla got off to a bad start when Mikel Oyarzabal scored for Sociedad in the fourth minute after a pin-point pass from Adnan Januzaj.

Julen Lopetegui's side kept their composure though and levelled in the 18th minute with a half-volley from Nolito, then going ahead early in the second half when Lucas Ocampos dashed into the area from the right and blasted high into the net.

Vazquez the star

Vazquez the star

Substitute Franco Vazquez effectively sealed the points for Sevilla with a simple finish from close range in the 80th minute.

However, Sociedad struck back seven minutes later through Portu to set up a tense finish to an entertaining game.

Superb response

Superb response

"We were so keen to win a game at home, I think the team responded superbly on a very important day for us," Lopetegui said in the post-match press conference.

"To start the game losing 0-1 after what happened at Eibar was very difficult but we equalised quickly and that was vital. I felt nervous at the end when the score was 3-2, but I think we deserved to take the points against an excellent team," he added.

Turning point

Turning point

Real Sociedad have been arguably the surprise side of the season so far, having already beaten Atletico Madrid, but Sevilla proved a tough nut to crack for them.

Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil felt the equaliser changed the momentum in the game.

"The equaliser came very quickly and their second goal caused us a lot of damage but I'm pleased with how we reacted, we managed to strike fear into them," he said.

Story first published: Monday, September 30, 2019, 10:58 [IST]
