LaLiga India and Rohit Sharma present LaLiga home goals challenge #HitmanAtHome

Mumbai, March 1: LaLiga and Rohit Sharma announce a digital campaign, #HitmanAtHome, through which the top five winners will get the opportunity to speak with the LaLiga Brand Ambassador. Rohit Sharma, who is an avid football and LaLiga fan, showcased his own football skills in the video and invited his fans to do the same to win the challenge.
To participate, fans have to like this Video. Then, they upload a video of scoring a goal at home on their Instagram or Facebook, tagging @LaLiga @RohitSharma45 and #HitmanAtHome. The top five winners from the LaLiga Home Goals Challenge will then get the chance to speak directly to Rohit Sharma through a live video chat.
The Indian Men's Cricket Team Captain, Rohit Sharma was signed as LaLiga's first-ever Brand Ambassador in India in 2019. He became the first non-footballer in the history of the league to have become a LaLiga Ambassador.
Fondly called 'Hitman' by his fans, Sharma embodies the virtues that LaLiga stands for like excellence, teamwork, authenticity, respect, commitment, and passion. Through the #HitmanAtHome campaign, fans can explore their love for football and get the chance to connect with their favourite cricketer through it.
In the 2+ years since he came on board, LaLiga has worked with the Hitman to further catapult the popularity of football in India as the sport is gaining increasing momentum. After inking the partnership deal in December 2019, Sharma visited Madrid to watch the most famous football rivalry, El Clasico, right before the pandemic, in March 2020. He has also been working with the Spanish top-flight league in front of and behind the scenes on promoting the sport and increasing accessibility for it across different parts of the nation.
Source: Media Release