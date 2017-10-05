Road to Russia: Late penalty keeps Syrian dreams alive

Bengaluru, October 5: Syria's prolific striker Omar Al Soma converted from the spot in the 85th minute under controversial circumstances to help the warn-torn country keep their World Cup dream alive as they secured a 1-1 draw with Australia in the first leg of their fourth-round qualifier in Melaka, Malaysia on today (October 5).
Forced to play their home matches in Malaysia due to political unrest in the country, Syria had fallen behind when Robbie Kruse tapped in from close range in the first half but the underdogs refused to buckle to their vastly more experienced opponents.
Ange Postecoglou's men appeared to be on course for a 1-0 win thanks to Robbie Kruse's first-half goal, but Al Soma converted the penalty in the 85th minute to ensure Syria go into the second leg with every chance of progressing to a play-off with a CONCACAF nation.
Seemingly wary of the underdogs' desperation to cause a shock, Australia handled the early stages very well, as they took few risks and concentrated on nullifying their hosts.
Syria piled on the pressure towards the end and even struck the woodwork with 13 minutes to go, before then snatching a draw from the jaws of defeat five minutes from time.
Australia sat back during the early exchanges, appearing determined not to get caught out on the break, something they have been susceptible to in recent times.
Their pragmatic approach helped restrict Syria's chances and Australia almost carved out a glorious chance of their own on the counter, but Kruse, who darted on to Aaron Mooy's delightful lobbed pass, played his final ball slightly too far ahead of Juric in the centre of the area.
Syria began the second half with renewed belief and tested Mat Ryan in the Australia goal for the first time two minutes after the re-start, but the Brighton and Hove Albion man pushed Mahmoud Al Maowas' 20-yard effort away.
Australia should have put the game beyond Syria shortly after, though.
A pass from the right found its way through to Juric in the area, and his controlled shot came back off the left-hand post, before his effort on the rebound did exactly the same.
Luck appeared to be on Australia's side when Firas Al Khatib nodded Al Soma's cross on to the post 13 minutes from the end.
But Syria were presented with the gift their performance deserved in the 85th minute, as Leckie was harshly penalised for a push in the area and Al Soma emphatically converted from the spot to secure a commendable draw ahead of the second leg to be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney on October 10.
We go back to Sydney with a massive 90 minutes ahead of us. Join us at Stadium Australia on Tuesday night: https://t.co/qOBjFRQSf1#SYRvAUS pic.twitter.com/e3IQ0VErdD— Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) October 5, 2017
The winner of the tie advances to a two-legged inter-continental play-off against the fourth-placed side from the CONCACAF region next month with a berth at next year's World Cup finals in Russia awaiting the victors.