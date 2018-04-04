Football

That's not even fair! LeBron James lauds Cristiano Ronaldo's 'nasty' bicycle kick

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo
New York, April 4: From one GOAT, to another.

LeBron James led the praise on social media for Cristiano Ronaldo after the Real Madrid superstar's outrageous bicycle kick against Juventus on Tuesday (April 3).

Two-time reigning champions Madrid put one foot in the Champions League semi-finals thanks to the 33-year-old's brace in the 3-0 first-leg win over 10-man Juve.

It was all about Ronaldo in Turin, where he earned a standing ovation from the home fans at the Allianz Stadium following his second goal of the night – a memorable acrobatic volley past the helpless Gianluigi Buffon.

Are You Not Entertained!?!?! @cristiano That’s just not even fair. Nasty!!

Vamos equipo!

