That's not even fair! LeBron James lauds Cristiano Ronaldo's 'nasty' bicycle kick

New York, April 4: From one GOAT, to another.
LeBron James led the praise on social media for Cristiano Ronaldo after the Real Madrid superstar's outrageous bicycle kick against Juventus on Tuesday (April 3).
Two-time reigning champions Madrid put one foot in the Champions League semi-finals thanks to the 33-year-old's brace in the 3-0 first-leg win over 10-man Juve.
It was all about Ronaldo in Turin, where he earned a standing ovation from the home fans at the Allianz Stadium following his second goal of the night – a memorable acrobatic volley past the helpless Gianluigi Buffon.
Are You Not Entertained!?!?! @cristiano That’s just not even fair. Nasty!!
Ronaldo has given us an early contender for #UCL Goal of the Week 🔥— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 3, 2018
Voting opens next Wednesday 👉 https://t.co/CL0b9kkjIV pic.twitter.com/ALni9fWMT7
What a goal from @Cristiano! He finally got his scissor kick goal his been looking for his whole career! @realmadrid #HalaMadridyNadaMás 👏🏽👏🏽💪🏼⚽️— Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) April 3, 2018
Omg @Cristiano what a goal— Ruud Gullit (@GullitR) April 3, 2018
Irreale @Cristiano @ChampionsLeague— Franco Baresi (@FBaresi) April 3, 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo is a joke what a player!— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) April 3, 2018
Source: OPTA
