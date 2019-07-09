Football

Leeds centre-back Jansson joins Brentford

By Opta
Pontus Jansson

London, July 9: Leeds United have sold defender Pontus Jansson to Brentford for a reported £5.5million.

The Sweden centre-back was a key player for Leeds last season, making 39 Championship appearances.

But he reportedly fell out with head coach Marcelo Bielsa, who has subsequently allowed him to leave with Jansson signing a three-year deal with the option of an extra year with the Bees.

Jansson disobeyed Bielsa's order to allow Aston Villa to walk the ball in during a fiery Championship clash in April.

Bielsa has agreed to stay at Elland Road for a second season despite Leeds' loss to Derby County in the play-off semi-finals.

Jack Clarke has been sold to Tottenham but the winger will stay at Leeds on loan during the 2019-20 season.

Tuesday, July 9, 2019
