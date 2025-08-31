Football Leeds United And Newcastle United Share Points In Goalless Premier League Encounter Newcastle United drew 0-0 with Leeds United, continuing their winless streak in the Premier League. Despite new signing Nick Woltemade's presence, both teams struggled offensively. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 1:10 [IST]

Newcastle United are still searching for their first Premier League victory this season. They played to a 0-0 draw against Leeds United, with new signing Nick Woltemade watching from the stands. The German striker joined from Stuttgart for 80 million euros earlier that day. Despite his presence, Newcastle's attack struggled without Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak, who is linked with a move to Liverpool.

Jacob Murphy was one of the few bright spots for Newcastle, testing Leeds' goalkeeper Lucas Perri twice. His first attempt was blocked late in the first half, and he tried again from distance after the break. However, it was Leeds who had the best opportunity when Jayden Bogle set up Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the 90th minute. Calvert-Lewin's shot was stopped by Nick Pope's legs.

The match at Elland Road was not a spectacle for football enthusiasts. Both teams managed only 18 shots combined—10 for Leeds and eight for Newcastle—with just three hitting the target. The expected goals (xG) statistics were low as well, with Leeds at 0.59 and Newcastle at 0.42, totalling 1.01 xG.

This xG figure is one of the lowest since last season, only surpassed by Fulham and Manchester United's game in January which had a combined xG of 0.93. That match ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Manchester United at Craven Cottage.

Newcastle have now gone five Premier League matches without a win, dating back to last season. This includes two draws and three losses, marking their longest winless run since October 2024 when they also went five games without a victory.

In four of these five matches, Newcastle failed to score, which is more than their previous 28 league games where they failed to score only three times. Eddie Howe will be hoping that Woltemade can make an impact after the international break, regardless of whether Isak remains or departs for Liverpool.

The absence of key players like Gordon and Isak has been felt in Newcastle's recent performances. Their inability to find the back of the net has been a significant issue that needs addressing if they are to climb up the league table.