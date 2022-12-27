Leeds United vs Manchester City : Preview, Predicted Line-up, Team News, Dream 11, Streaming Details

Defending Premier League winner Manchester City will take a tricky trip to Elland Road next to face bottom-half Leeds United as Pep Guardiola's men continue to mount a title challenge sitting eight points behind Arsenal.
The
Cityzens
will
come
into
the
game
with
strong
confidence
after
snatching
a
3-2
win
over
Liverpool
in
the
Carabao
Cup,
despite
a
host
of
first-team
players
missing.
City have scored more goals than any other Premier League side so far in 2022/23 however has stumbled in between some games with Arsenal being more consistent in the league.
With
the
second
half
of
the
season
set
to
go
with
full
flow,
the
Manchester
giants
now
can
not
afford
to
miss
any
more
points
and
the
game
against
Leeds
could
be
pivotal
in
starting
a
good
run
of
form.
Leeds on the other hand have had a mixed time so far however managed two important wins - Liverpool and Brentford before the break. The 15th-placed side surely will face an uphill task against City at home.
Date: 29th December 2022
Time: 1:30 AM (IST)
Venue: Old Trafford
TV Channel: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD
Live streaming: Hotstar (App & Website)
Leeds
are
facing
a
number
of
injury
issues.
Luis
Sinisterra
and
Stuart
Dallas
are
long-term
absentees
while
Jack
Harrison
and
Archie
Gray
are
also
a
doubt
for
the
game.
Tyler
Adams
meanwhile
will
miss
the
game
after
receiving
a
red
in
the
last
game.
City will be only without World Cup winner Julian Alvarez who is currently on holiday. Apart from them Ilkay Gundogan and Nathan Ake are a doubt for the game following a niggle and hamstring respectively during the Liverpool game.
Leeds: 2 Wins
Man
City:
2
Wins
Draws: 1
Leeds United Starting XI (4-3-2-1): Illan Meslier; Rasmus Kristensen, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk; Marc Roca, Adam Forshaw, Sam Greenwood; Brenden Aaronson, Willy Gnonto; Rodrigo
Manchester
City
Starting
XI
(4-3-3):
Ederson;
Kyle
Walker,
John
Stones,
Ruben
Dias,
Joao
Cancelo;
Rodri,
Kevin
De
Bruyne,
Bernardo
Silva;
Phil
Foden,
Erling
Haaland,
Riyad
Mahrez
Leeds United vs Manchester City Dream 11 Prediction:
Leeds are without a win in each of their last seven Premier League home games against defending champions. Pep Guardiola’s side won both meetings by an aggregate score of 11-0 last season. Considering the current form, City could just replicate something similar.
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest My Dream11 Team:
Goalkeeper - Ederson
Defenders - John Stones, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo, Rasmus Kristensen
Midfielders - Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne (Vice-Captain), Brenden Aaronson, Adam Forshaw
Strikers - Erling Haaland (Captain), Rodrigo