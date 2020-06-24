Football
Leicester City 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion: Maupay fluffs lines from the spot

By Russell Greaves

London, June 23: Neal Maupay was in the spotlight again as he missed a penalty in Brighton and Hove Albion's 0-0 draw at Leicester City.

The French forward was involved in a clash with Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno and then scored a last-gasp winner in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Gunners.

But he was denied from the spot on Tuesday, Kasper Schmeichel making the save in the 14th minute after James Justin had fouled Aaron Connolly.

The Seagulls are six points clear of the Premier League's bottom three, with the Foxes' gap to fifth-placed Manchester United now nine points.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 0:30 [IST]
