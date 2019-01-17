Leicester City line up for former Liverpool boss

Kolkata, January 17: Leicester City have lined up former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers in a shock move to replace Claude Puel.
The Foxes' French gaffer is coming under growing pressure from the fans at the King Power Stadium.
Rodgers, formerly at Celtic, is understood to be eyeing a return to the Premier League after two-and-a-half years of success at Celtic and is the first name on Leicester’s list.
In the wake of the FA Cup exit to League Two Newport, angry supporters took to Twitter to condemn Puel after the recent 1-2 home defeat to Southampton calling the performance “shambolic and dismal.
Puel, 57, has been criticised throughout his 15-month tenure for being too negative despite hauling the club to safety as Craig Shakespeare’s successor last season.
His line-up against Saints contained three defensive midfielders in Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi and Hamza Choudhury and the fans are seemingly furious with the gaffer.
His selection only further wound up a support still pining for the fast-forward attacking displays of Claudio Ranieri’s incredible Prem triumph of 2015-16.
Leicester face high-flying Midlands rivals Wolves at Molineux on Saturday which could decide the future of Puel.
A third successive defeat could see the end of the manager who was sacked by Southampton in 2017 after one season.
Foxes owners King Power International are listening hard to the fans in a campaign made all the more difficult after the tragic death of chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter crash outside the stadium in October.
Advisers close to son and successor Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha have indicated if Puel is dumped Rodgers would be the prime target.
The Northern Irishman made his name at Swansea, making them the first Welsh club to gain promotion to the Premier League in 2011.
Later, he earned a dream job at Liverpool where he almost won the title.
He was replaced by Jurgen Klopp after being sacked in October 2015 and the following June took over at Celtic.