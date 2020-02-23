Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Leicester City 0-1 Manchester City: Jesus strikes late after Aguero penalty miss

By Daniel Lewis
Gabriel Jesus
Sergio Aguero had a penalty saved but Manchester City still managed to overcome Leicester City 1-0 thanks to a late Gabriel Jesus goal.

London, February 23: Gabriel Jesus came off the bench to spare strike partner Sergio Aguero's blushes following his penalty miss as Manchester City earned a late 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Kasper Schmeichel had already frustrated the visitors on a number of occasions in Saturday's clash prior to keeping out Aguero's 62nd-minute spot-kick.

But just as Leicester looked to be heading for a third draw in a row, substitute Jesus - brought on for Aguero - clinically converted 10 minutes from time at the King Power Stadium.

1
1059966

A second win in a row for City in what has been a difficult period off the field ensures they have a seven-point gap over third-placed Leicester, who hit the post through Jamie Vardy early on in their best chance.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Out-of-form striker Vardy picked out the frame of the goal inside eight minutes with just Ederson to beat following Aymeric Laporte's error.

Schmeichel was called into action for the first time 67 seconds later to keep out Riyad Mahrez's drive and was also equal to Ilkay Gundogan's low attempt.

Ederson did well to save James Maddison's audacious effort and the visitors had the ball in the net up the other end, only for Aguero to rightly be flagged for offside.

Kevin De Bruyne was the next player to be thwarted by Schmeichel, who followed that up by saving an Aguero penalty awarded after Gundogan's shot hit Dennis Praet's arm.

That was the fourth penalty out of seven the champions have missed this season, but they were rescued by Jesus' strike.

The Brazil international had been on the field for just three minutes when controlling Mahrez's pass and tucking past inspired Leicester keeper Schmeichel, the goal allowed to stand after a VAR check for a possible offside.

More GABRIEL JESUS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Half Time: SBG 0 - 0 AMI
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 1:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue