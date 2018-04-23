Leicester look to tie down Jamie Vardy with bumper new contract

Bengaluru, April 23: Leicester City star forward Jamie Vardy will be handed another new contract as the Foxes look to fend off interest from potential suitors in the upcoming summer transfer window. Since his rise to the big occasion in the 2015-16 season which saw him guiding his team to an astonishing Premier league winning campaign, the England star has been the subject of interest from various sides.
Arsenal were believed to have come close to signing Vardy in 2016, but he rejected the opportunity then and instead committed his future with the East Midlands side with a bumper new contract worth £100k-per-week.
The England international has been carrying the superb form since then and this season also has scored a staggering 20 goals in all competition. And now according to reports, the Foxes are desperate to hang onto the England international after his superb season and before any big offer comes calling again, they want to tie him down with a further new contract.
The 31-year-old is currently the highest paid player at the club but it is believed that Leicester want to break their rigorous wage policy again by giving him a £140,000-a-week wage with an extension of a season to make sure his future is secured with the Foxes.
The player is also understood to be willing to accept the deal and it is expected that the new contract will be presented to him at the end of the season. So with all the conditions present, it looks like that Vardy will remain at the club.
However, it is not the same for another Leicester star, as reportedly Riyad Mahrez will be allowed to leave the King Power Stadium this time after his repeated wish of leaving the side for a big club.
The Algerian was the subject of a failed bid by Manchester City in January. City had earlier made a move for the Algerian attacker in the January window. However, the bid failed at the last moment due to a mismatch in negotiations. Leicester had reportedly put a price tag of £60m on Mahrez to which City reportedly turned back then.
Now according to reports, Guardiola is determined to add another attacker in the next season and ready to fight for Mahrez again in the coming summer after failing to land him in January.
This time the deal is expected to work as Leicester apparently told the player he can leave as the Foxes want to now encash on the player with the same price tag with a view to strengthening their squad from his sale in the summer transfer window.
