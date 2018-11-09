Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Leicester to wear two different kits for Saturday's clash with Burnley in tribute to late owner

By
Leicester to wear two different kits for Saturdays clash with Burnley in tribute to late owner

London, Nov 9: Leicester City players will wear two different kits in different halves of the game against Burnley this weekend, in an honour to pay tribute their late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

On 27th October, following Leicester's draw with West Ham in an unfortunate incident, Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha alongside four other personnel, Nusara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz lost their lives when the Thai billionaire's helicopter crashed just outside the Leicester ground.

The mishap has shaken the football world and since then the whole English football brotherhood has come forward showering tributes at every Premier League match over the last weekend - through black armbands and a minute's silence.

Now in their home game against Burnley this weekend, which will be Leicester's first home game after the tragedy, the club has decided to shower the tribute through their kit.

In the first-half, they will wear shirts with the name of the late club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha knitted into them while in the second half they will play in shirts with the usual Remembrance Day poppy.

Along with that, in remembrance of the late Thai owner, a special video will be played before the game while match going supporters will be given pin badges, scarves, clappers and special programmes to honour the spirit of the man.

There will also be a walk arranged by a group of nearly 20,000 supporters as recognition ahead of the match from City centre to the King Power Stadium where the mishap happened.

Leicester management has recognized the showering shown by the whole football fraternity and has released a statement appreciating the supporters.

"The Srivaddhanaprabha family and everyone at Leicester City Football Club have been deeply moved by the remarkable volume of generous and thoughtful tributes left at King Power Stadium," the club said in a statement.

"The support of our fans, our community, and the football world during this darkest of weeks will never be forgotten."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won by 211 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, November 9, 2018, 14:51 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 9, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue