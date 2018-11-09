Leicester to wear two different kits for Saturday's clash with Burnley in tribute to late owner

London, Nov 9: Leicester City players will wear two different kits in different halves of the game against Burnley this weekend, in an honour to pay tribute their late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.
On 27th October, following Leicester's draw with West Ham in an unfortunate incident, Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha alongside four other personnel, Nusara Suknamai, Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and his partner Izabela Roza Lechowicz lost their lives when the Thai billionaire's helicopter crashed just outside the Leicester ground.
From the kit man to the cleaners. From the striker to the chef. Leicester City united in sorrow https://t.co/HuZj8sbzYO pic.twitter.com/5lOcxHLSTs— Premier League News (@Premnewslive) October 29, 2018
The mishap has shaken the football world and since then the whole English football brotherhood has come forward showering tributes at every Premier League match over the last weekend - through black armbands and a minute's silence.
Now in their home game against Burnley this weekend, which will be Leicester's first home game after the tragedy, the club has decided to shower the tribute through their kit.
In the first-half, they will wear shirts with the name of the late club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha knitted into them while in the second half they will play in shirts with the usual Remembrance Day poppy.
Amazing to see Leicester players will all be wearing kits with Vichai’s name on the back for the first half of their game at the weekend👏🏼 @LCFC— Cal (@Rxstive) November 8, 2018
Along with that, in remembrance of the late Thai owner, a special video will be played before the game while match going supporters will be given pin badges, scarves, clappers and special programmes to honour the spirit of the man.
There will also be a walk arranged by a group of nearly 20,000 supporters as recognition ahead of the match from City centre to the King Power Stadium where the mishap happened.
Leicester management has recognized the showering shown by the whole football fraternity and has released a statement appreciating the supporters.
"The Srivaddhanaprabha family and everyone at Leicester City Football Club have been deeply moved by the remarkable volume of generous and thoughtful tributes left at King Power Stadium," the club said in a statement.
"The support of our fans, our community, and the football world during this darkest of weeks will never be forgotten."