Leroy Sane admits Liverpool talks before Manchester City move

Manchester, January 14: Since completing a £37million move from Schalke to Manchester City in 2016, Leroy Sane has gone strength to strength and has become one of the best players in the Premier League.
The winger made his senior debut for Schalke in 2014 scoring 13 goals in over 50 appearances, elevating him to one of Europe's most promising attackers and earned him his big move to the Etihad.
Following his impressive start to his career, the German began to attract a lot interest from several of England's big boys and the 22-year-old reveals that he turned down the chance to play under compatriot Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool a year-and-a-half ago.
When asked whether the Reds were interested in bringing him to Anfield, the German told the Guardian: "Yes, I was also talking with them. Jurgen was calling me too, talking to me. That was before I joined City.
"He did a good job at Dortmund – I met him when he was there. He's a good guy, nice guy – honest. He worked well with Liverpool."
Sane initially struggled at City but gradually he made his presence known and now he is one of the key players of the Cityzens and thanks Pep Guardiola to help him improve.
"I needed a little time to settle, to know the Premier League, the people here, how they are and to know the players. I had to find my confidence. Pep told me to play with freedom like Messi, not like Messi – it's impossible," Sane said.
'Be free like Messi, have fun, do things like he wants from a striker like the end of the space – take the option to shoot or give an assist."
After 66 appearances in Man City colours, Sane has gone on to score 18 goals and set up his teammates 20 times.