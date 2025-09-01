KCL 2025: Why has Sijomon Joseph quit Thrissur Titans captaincy? Who will be the next Captain?

Football Victor Lindelof Signs For Aston Villa As Club Pursues Loan Deals For Elliott And Sancho Aston Villa has signed Victor Lindelof on a two-year contract. The club is also pursuing loan deals for Harvey Elliott and Jadon Sancho to strengthen their squad. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 19:06 [IST]

Aston Villa have announced the signing of Victor Lindelof on a two-year deal. The former Manchester United defender joins as a free agent after his contract with United ended last season. Lindelof, 31, strengthens Unai Emery's defence. He spent eight years at Old Trafford, playing 284 matches and winning both the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

Lindelof's arrival marks Villa's fourth summer signing, joining Marco Bizot, Yasin Ozcan, and Evann Guessand at Villa Park. Despite these additions, Emery is keen on more signings after a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. Villa are yet to score in the Premier League this season and are exploring loan deals to address this issue.

Reports suggest Aston Villa are considering loan moves for Liverpool's Harvey Elliott and Manchester United's Jadon Sancho before the transfer window closes. Elliott seeks regular first-team play, and his potential move might include a £35 million buy obligation. Sancho has been linked with various clubs this summer after loans to Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea.

Since joining from Benfica in 2017, Lindelof has been a key defensive figure for Manchester United. He leads in clearances with 630 in the Premier League during his tenure. Only Harry Maguire has won more aerial duels than Lindelof’s 370 for United in that period.

Despite rumours, Manchester United seem uninterested in pursuing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez. Martinez missed the match against Palace amid speculation about his future at the club. Meanwhile, Aston Villa continue their search for reinforcements as they aim to improve their performance this season.

The Villans' pursuit of new talent highlights their ambition to strengthen their squad further. With Lindelof's experience and potential new arrivals like Elliott and Sancho, Aston Villa hope to turn around their early-season struggles and climb up the Premier League table.