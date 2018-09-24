Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Messi and Ronaldo to decide world's best young player

By
Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo - cropped

Paris, Sep 24: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are among the judges for a new award designed to recognise the world's best young player.

Organised by France Football magazine, the Kopa Trophy will be handed out as part of this year's Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris on December 3.

Named after former Ballon d'Or winner Raymond Kopa – who died last year – the award will be given to a player under the age of 21 who has lit up world football.

The jury will be exclusively made up of former Ballon d'Or winners, which will see Messi and Ronaldo joined by the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho and Bobby Charlton.

In addition, this year's Ballon d'Or will be awarded to a woman for the first time.

A list of 15 nominees will be selected by France Football and a panel of international journalists will vote on a winner.

"I've always wanted to see a woman win this prestigious award," Brazil international Marta told France Football.

"It is a step towards more equality."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 24, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue