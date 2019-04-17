Football

Messi at the wheel – Barca poke fun at Solskjaer's United

By Opta
Solskjaer and Messi

Barcelona, April 17: Barcelona poked fun at Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United after booking their place in the Champions League semi-finals.

Lionel Messi scored a first-half brace as Barca accounted for United 3-0 at Camp Nou on Tuesday (April 16), sealing a comprehensive 4-0 aggregate victory.

United fans have adopted the chant "Ole's at the wheel" – the club's version of the Stone Roses hit "Waterfall" after manager Solskjaer sparked a resurgence in Manchester.

However, Barca's social media team trolled the Red Devils with their own version.

Barca tweeted "Messi at the wheel" with a picture of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner on Twitter post-match.

It capped a forgettable night for United, who have lost four consecutive away matches in all competitions for the first time since October 1999.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 6:50 [IST]
