Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Barcelona 3 Manchester United 0 (4-0 agg): Messi magic and De Gea howler leave Red Devils humbled

By Opta
Barcelonas Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his 45th of the season
Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his 45th of the season

Barcelona, April 17: Two goals from Lionel Messi helped Barcelona to a 3-0 defeat of Manchester United on Tuesday (April 16) and a 4-0 aggregate triumph in their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Results | Fixtures

With a 1-0 advantage from the first meeting at Old Trafford, the Catalans took command inside the first 20 minutes thanks to a double from their number 10, the second of which owed plenty to a dreadful mistake from David de Gea.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named an attacking line-up featuring Anthony Martial, Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford, but the blow of those first-half goals seemed to drain any hope of repeating the kind of performance they produced to stun Paris Saint-Germain in France in the last 16.

1
1053490

The tie was firmly put to bed by a sublime goal from Philippe Coutinho, who may get the chance to face old club Liverpool in the semi-finals if they see off Porto on Wednesday (April 17).

Rashford prodded a shot against the bar in a positive start from United, but they engineered their own downfall within the space of four minutes.

Ashley Young dithered in possession and lost the ball near his own box, allowing Messi to step into space and drill a shot beyond De Gea and into the bottom-left corner.

The United keeper could do little about it, but he endured a calamitous moment 20 minutes in, allowing Messi's tame right-foot shot to squeeze beneath his body and into the net.

De Gea denied a certain Sergi Roberto goal after Messi left Phil Jones chasing shadows, but he was again helpless as Barca struck a third on the hour mark, Coutinho sending a stunning strike beyond his outstretched right hand.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a magnificent 90th-minute save from substitute Alexis Sanchez, but United were well beaten and must now fight to turn around their recent form after a fifth defeat in seven games in all competitions.

What does it mean? Messi just warming up as United's season falls apart

The optimism Solskjaer brought back to United appears to have run dry. They started positively but gifted Barca the tie with mistakes, making it eight years now without a semi-final appearance. A return to next year's competition is no guarantee, either.

As for Barca, they might have looked short of their best at times across the two legs, but Messi looks like a man on a mission this season. With him in such form, a treble is very much on the cards.

Messi the master of ceremonies

The entire game seemed to dance to Messi's tune. His second goal - his 45th of the season - might have been fortunate, but he deserves all the plaudits that come his way. He appears determined to get his hands on this trophy again.

De Gea is becoming a problem

There is simply no reason a goalkeeper of De Gea's calibre should have allowed Messi's second to go in. Solskjaer denied a recent suggestion from Gary Neville that De Gea has perhaps become distracted by ongoing contract talks, but the continued errors in his performances are difficult to ignore.

What's next?

Barca host Real Sociedad in La Liga on Saturday (April 20), while United head to Everton in the Premier League on Sunday (April 21).

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: JUV 1 - 2 AJA
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 17, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue