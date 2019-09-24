Messi beats Van Dijk and Ronaldo to FIFA Best award

Milan, September 24: Lionel Messi saw off competition from Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk to win The Best FIFA Men's Player award for 2019.
It is the first time Messi has won FIFA's flagship individual award since it split from the Ballon d'Or and rebranded in 2016.
The Barcelona and Argentina superstar came second behind Ronaldo in 2016 and 2017, before missing out on the top three altogether last time around.
A five-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, Messi now has six FIFA awards to his name overall and was honoured for guiding Barcelona to the LaLiga title in 2018-19 - scoring 36 times in 34 outings.
He suffered semi-final heartache in the Champions League at the hands of Liverpool, who went on to win the European title.
That success contributed towards Van Dijk being named UEFA's Men's Player of the Year last month, but Messi prevailed on this occasion and all eyes will now be on where the Ballon d'Or lands.
