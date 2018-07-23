Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Liverpool 1 Borussia Dortmund 3: Pulisic inspires comeback to deny Klopp win against old club

Posted By: OPTA
Christian Pulisic scores brace in Borussia Dortmunds win
Christian Pulisic scores brace in Borussia Dortmund's win

Charlotte, July 23: Christian Pulisic scored a brace as Borussia Dortmund came from a goal down to beat Liverpool 3-1 in the International Champions Cup on Sunday (July 22).

Jurgen Klopp's side were on track for victory against the German's old club but Pulisic's second-half double helped Dortmund collect another three ICC points after their 1-0 win against Manchester City.

Liverpool dominated the first half and Virgil van Dijk headed Klopp's men into a deserved lead, the defender taking full advantage of an excellent cross from Andrew Robertson.

But although Sheyi Ojo hit the crossbar and Liverpool created plenty of chances to kill the game, Dortmund launched their comeback by equalising with a penalty midway through the second half.

Pulisic was felled by James Milner and Ragnar Klavan at the end of a bamboozling run and the teenager stepped up to convert the spot-kick himself.

And when a Dortmund break opened Liverpool up in the 89th minute, Pulisic rifled the Bundesliga side ahead, before Jacob Larsen added a third in stoppage time.

With new signing Alisson yet to join up with his Liverpool team-mates, Loris Karius was in goal at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

And the goalkeeper almost produced another costly error, racing from his line to misplace a pass to Maximilian Philipp, who screwed a 40-yard effort wide of an open net.

Philipp wasted another early opening by firing a tame strike straight at Karius before Liverpool were forced into an early change, with defender Joel Matip taken off with a suspected thigh injury.

Matip's defensive partner Van Dijk opened the scoring in the 25th minute, though.

Rafael Camacho took a short corner to Robertson and he delivered a perfect left-wing cross, allowing Van Dijk to rise unmarked and thump home a powerful header from eight yards out.

Marius Wolf drilled at Karius after a strong Mahmoud Dahoud run created an opening on the right side of the Liverpool box.

The impressive Curtis Jones was among eight Liverpool withdrawals at the break, with Naby Keita introduced, while Dortmund also made wholesale changes for the second half.

Milner almost doubled the lead in the 56th minute but the midfielder's 25-yard curler narrowly cleared the crossbar.

Milner's cross was then headed wide by Dominic Solanke as Liverpool, who had been unbeaten in pre-season, continued to push for a decisive second goal.

Ojo should have scored when the lively Daniel Sturridge sent him clear but goalkeeper Marwin Hitz got enough on the shot to turn it on to the woodwork.

Dortmund then sparked their comeback as they equalised with a penalty in the 66th minute.

Pulisic's dart into the Liverpool box was halted illegally by a combination of Milner and Klavan and the United States international got up to fire the resulting spot-kick down the middle.

Joe Gomez headed straight at Hitz and Liverpool rued that wasted opportunity as Dortmund hit a late double to snatch all three points.

Marcel Schmelzer's low cross was emphatically finished by Pulisic to put Dortmund ahead and Lucien Favre's side completed a stunning comeback through Larsen's 93rd-minute goal, the teenager tucking in a rebound after Karius parried Pulisic's shot back into the danger zone.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bangladesh won by 48 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, July 23, 2018, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue