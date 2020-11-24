Liverpool break PL home record: Where does it rank among the best?

Bengaluru, Nov. 24: Despite bare-bones, at the back, Jurgen Klopp's men continued their domination at home with an impressive 3-0 victory over Leicester in the weekend and it saw Jurgen Klopp's reigning Premier League champions break an impressive club record that has stood for almost 40 years. The win stretched the Reds’ remarkable run to a staggering 64 games unbeaten, with 53 wins and 11 draws.
It's a remarkable run from a strong Reds side that could help them defend their Premier League title the first time in history. However, where does their undefeated run rank amongst the best in Premier League history?
Here is a look at the top five best run:
5. Manchester United – 35 games (December 1994-November 1996)
The Red Devils won two back to back titles in the last two seasons, but Blackburn Rovers dented their treble hope in the following season. Ferguson's home defeat to Nottingham Forest in December proved to be the catalyst as they finished the runners up in the league that season. However, that home loss proved to be only loss for the next one and a half year, as they remain unbeaten at home in 1995/96 clinching the title before losing to Chelsea at home the next term.
4. Manchester United - 36 Games (December 1998-December 2000)
The treble-winning squad lasted two years without suffering defeat at Old Trafford. Their unbeaten home run began after a 3-2 home defeat to Middlesbrough before Liverpool stopped the dream run on 17 December 2000 with Danny Murphy scoring the only goal of the game.
3. Manchester City – 37 games (December 2010-December 2012)
Manchester City's new age domination started with Roberto Mancini's leadership and one of the key points in their maiden title-clinching campaign was to maintain a solid home record. Their solid home run began after a defeat to Everton at the Etihad and it lasted 37 games before Robin van Persie’s dramatic stoppage-time winner against rivals Manchester United handed them their first defeat at home in two years.
2. Liverpool – 64 games (April 2017 – present)
The current Liverpool team has the second-best home win record in the league. Since losing against Crystal Palace in a 2-1 defeat in April 2017 Jurgen Klopp’s side has gone from strength to strength to remain unbeaten now for almost three years.
1. Chelsea – 86 games (February 2004 – October 2008)
There will be hardly any team who could emulate the domination shown by the Blues in their initial days of resurrection. Chelsea remained unbeaten at home for four years clinching two Premier League titles in the meantime. It started with the final weeks of Claudio Ranieri’s reign before Jose Mourinho remained undefeated at home for three years.
The dream run ended under the administration of Luiz Felipe Scolari who lost to Liverpool 1-0.