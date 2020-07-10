Football
Liverpool captain Henderson ruled out of the rest of the season, Lovren is back

By
Jordan Henderson
Jordan Henderson will play no further part for Premier League champions Liverpool this season.

Bengaluru, July 10: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of the rest of the Premier League champions' campaign after the midfielder sustained a knee injury in their midweek 3-1 win at Brighton and Hove Albion, while centre back Dejan Lovren will be back in action.

A scan has revealed the extent of the problem.However, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admitted the news is as good as the Reds could have hoped for with no surgery required.

"It's the best possible of the bad news. He doesn't need surgery," Klopp told reporters in a virtual news conference.

"He'll not play again this season. I'm pretty positive he'll be with us for the new season, he is a quick healer.

"We all felt for him, awful moment. We knew immediately. Hendo fights for everything. He deals well with pain but in this moment, he knew something had happened. It was a complete mood killer.

"The boys were happy with the result but then the boys realised Hendo was hurt. No surgery needed is the good news. He will lift the trophy, he deserves to lift the trophy."

Liverpool, who are on 92 points with four games remaining, are on course to break Manchester City's record haul of 100 points and face Burnley on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Croat Lovren has resumed full training and could come into contention for Saturday's fixture with Burnley at Anfield.

"Dejan is in full training now again and is available," said Klopp about Lovren who was not in the fray for the last three Premier League matches.

(With LFC Media inputs)

Story first published: Friday, July 10, 2020, 18:44 [IST]
