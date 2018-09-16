Football

Liverpool and Chelsea make Premier League history

Chelsea celebrate during 4-1 win over Cardiff City
London, September 16: Liverpool and Chelsea have made Premier League history by each winning their first five matches of the new season.

Both clubs took perfect records into the international break and maintained their momentum with top-flight victories on Saturday (September 15).

The Reds earned a 2-1 win at Wembley against Tottenham, while Maurizio Sarri's side came from behind to thump Cardiff City 4-1 at Stamford Bridge, thanks to an Eden Hazard hat-trick.

Watford had also taken 12 points out of 12, but Javi Gracia's Hornets lost for the first time this term by going down 2-1 at home to Manchester United.

Chelsea, who lead Jurgen Klopp's side in the table on goal difference, make the short trip to West Ham a week on Sunday (September 23) in their next league game.

Liverpool will have the chance to claim top spot, though, as they host Southampton at Anfield on Saturday (September 22), while both clubs play in Europe first.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 16, 2018, 1:30 [IST]
