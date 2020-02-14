Liverpool close to signing German sensation

Kolkata, February 14: Liverpool are having the kind of season that any club in the world would envy. They are the reigning champions of Europe and world and are well on course to win Premier League for the first time in 30 years.
The way Liverpool have been dominating this season, it might seem that their squad is somewhat exceptionally good which is true, but Jurgen Klopp's side still have been pretty much a much-discussed name in the transfer market.
And, there are strong rumours -- both in England and Germany -- that the Reds are closing in on signing German superstar Timo Werner from RB Leipzig from the Bundesliga.
Liverpool already have a near perfect squad. Especially, their attack has been more than perfect for quite some time now. The Reds boast the most feared and most consistent attacking triumvirate in the world comprising Mohamed Salah on the right, Sadio Mane on the left and Roberto Firmino through the centre. They also have enough firepower on the bench in the likes of Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, newly-acquired Takumi Minamino and these players possibly would have been regulars for most of the top European clubs.
So, why would a striker like Werner join the Reds? He is competing with Robert Lewandowski for the Bundesliga Golden Boot in Germany. Chances are very slim that he would move to Anfield for only a bit-part role in Klopp's side. Unless, Klopp tweaks his 4-3-3 system a bit, Werner may have to be content for a place on the bench as of now.
With Firmino Salah and Mane all at the peak of their powers, Liverpool are unlikely to replace any of them either for Werner. So, it might not be a smart move for the German to move to Anfield right now, no matter how good a team they are. For fulfilling his personal ambitions, he should wait for a club where he would be an automatic first-choice like Chelsea or Manchester United.