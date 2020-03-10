Liverpool could loan star striker back after signing him

Kolkata, March 10: It is presumed that Liverpool are set to seal the signature of highly-coveted German international Timo Werner in the summer.
The 23-year-old has emerged as one of the best strikers in Europe in recent years and is a player very much in demand.
But despite all the interest in him from across the whole continent of Europe, it is claimed that Liverpool are destined to sign him triggering his relatively cheap release clause of £50.5m.
Werner's relatively low release clause is set to expire in April and it is believed that Liverpool will trigger that by then to sign such a gifted player for a money which is a bargain these days.
However, reports in Germany suggest that Liverpool could allow RB Leipzig to have their star striker back for another season on loan just like the deal they had with the German giants with Naby Keita two years earlier.
Werner is equally capable of playing as a number nine as well as a wide forward and it would be foolish to believe that he would not get first team chances due to the presence of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. Jurgen Klopp is gifted in terms of man management and he would certainly not let the talents of his compatriot get wasted on the bench.
So, a loan move for Werner back to Leipzig hardly makes any sense unless the German giants agree to sell him on a much lower fee. And, Liverpool are well-off in terms of finances and they do not need to save money and compromise with such a world-class talent.