Liverpool determined to keep Salah despite Real Madrid interest

Bengaluru, April 27: Liverpool are reportedly determined to ward off any interest from Real Madrid or any other club in their £200million-rated talisman Mohamed Salah.
Salah, 25, has taken English football by storm in his debut season at Anfield after netting 43 times in all competitions so far including two in the 5-2 thumping of Roma on Tuesday (April 24).
He has also provided 15 assists for his teammates this season which speaks volumes about how good his form has been this campaign and why exactly Real Madrid are chasing him.
And the English media report that the club is now set to review the PFA Player of the Year's current £90,000-a-week contract, which has four years left to run, and reward him for his excellent season with a much more lucrative contract.
The Reds are desperate to build their team around Salah for years to come but Real Madrid could come in for the Egyptian international as their squad has been depleted in recent times.
Zinedine Zidane has been impressed by the winger, whose value has risen high from the initial £34million Liverpool paid for him last summer.
However, Reds chiefs are confident they can rebuff any offers from Real as they have a good working relationship with his agent Ramy Abbas.
Salah also does not have a buy-out clause, meaning Real would really have to spend big if they wanted the former Roma star.
The Daily Mail also report that the Reds are eager on making Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both sign new contracts.
Real Madrid could get a better look at Salah in the Champions League final, with both clubs in pole position to make the Kiev showpiece on May 26 after the Spaniards' 2-1 win at Bayern Munich last night.
The Spanish giants are desperate to add to their squad after surrendering La Liga to Barcelona this season.
Even if Zidane manages to make a hat-trick of Champions League wins, it is believed that he is under severe pressure of the board after failing miserably in Liga and therefore Perez is looking to bolster his depleted squad in the summer.
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.