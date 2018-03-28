Liverpool Vs Manchester City: A look at memorable games ahead of Champions League encounter

Bengaluru, March 28: Two major British teams, Liverpool and Manchester City, will face off against each other for the 162nd time, the latest in the old rivalry being the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg on April 4.
More is at stake this time as a semifinal spot in UEFA's premier competition is up for the grabs.
These two teams have had some memorable encounters in the past and myKhel.com looks at four such classic encounters.
1. Premier League – April 2014
Liverpool (3) – Manchester City (2)
On the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster, Anfield witnessed a thrilling victory. Liverpool’s win was in way a tribute to the people who had lost their lives on that fateful day in 1989. Sterling and Skrtel pushed Liverpool up by two goals but they were soon pegged back by a David Silva goal and an own goal from Glen Johnson.
In the 79th minute, Kompany’s soft clearance gave Coutinho a chance to put the hosts in front. After 10 consecutive wins in the Premier League Liverpool stood at top of the table with four matches left. Alas, that slip and Crystanbul cost them the title.
2. League Cup Final – February 2016
Liverpool(1) – Manchester City(1)(Pen 1-3)
Liverpool won the League Cup eight times while City had only won it thrice before this meeting. After a goalless first half, Fernandinho opened the proceedings and Sterling missed a chance to make it 2-0.
At the 83rd minute Phillipe Coutinho equalized and the match went into extra time. A goalless extra time saw the match move to a penalty shoot-out to decide the winner. Willy Caballero became Citizen’s saviour by saving Lucas, Coutinho and Adam Lallana’s penalties and City went on to win 3-1 on penalties to bring home the league cup for the 4th time.
3. Premier League – September 2017
Liverpool(0) – Manchester City(5)
Aguero opened the proceedings for City in the 24th minute. Then came that tackle by Sadio Mane. This was a match that was ultimately decided by Mane’s red card. Liverpool were attacking City up until that foul. Once Mane was gone, all hell broke loose for Liverpool.
City’s players mercilessly took advantage of the extra man, with Jesus scoring 2 goals and a double by his substitute Sane.
4. Premier League – January 2018
Liverpool(4) – Manchester City(3)
Liverpool fans will probably reminisce their 4-3 win over City at Anfield as they not only ended an unbeaten Man City streak, they avenged the 5-0 defeat.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put the Reds’ 1-0 up within the 10th minute and Leroy Sane equalized thanks to an error by Joe Gomez. Everything was square at halftime and City were threatening to score a few goals in the second half.
Then came the implosion, Liverpool’s attacking trio pounced on Manchester City and Liverpool were up 4-1 in a few minutes thanks to a lovely curler from Roberto Firmino, a sharp left-footer from Sadio Mane and a long distance chip from Salah.
However, Liverpool switched off late in the second half and allowed City to sneak two goals in. After some nervy defending at extra time, Liverpool pulled off what no Premier League team could in 2017-2018.
