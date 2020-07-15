Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Klopp laments 'not a good day' for football after Man City's CAS success

By John Skilbeck

Liverpool, July 15: Jurgen Klopp was delighted Liverpool finally won the Premier League this season, because he fears any relaxing of spending rules may mark the end of honest competition in football.

The Liverpool manager worries that multi-billionaire club owners could overrun the game if restrictions are eased.

And he argued Monday (July 13) was "not a good day" after Manchester City succeeded in their appeal against a two-year ban from Europe over alleged Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches.

UEFA's FFP policy is facing fresh scrutiny after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), in assessing City's challenge to their punishment, determined that "most of the alleged breaches ... were either not established or time-barred".

Former Borussia Dortmund head coach Klopp said: "I'm not worried for Liverpool. I'm really happy we won the championship this year because it will not be easy in future if something changes.

"I like FFP because it gives us a frame. I've no idea how it exactly works but how I understand it, it gives us a frame in which we all have to work and I’m fine with that.

"If that means now we have to change that, then the future will show what it will mean exactly. For the football we know at the moment it was not a good day.

"It was not a day we all should celebrate and say, 'Oh, from now on everyone can spend as much as they want'."

He expressed the worry that any loosening of the limits clubs operate under would mean "there will be people with a lot of money who will be very, very influential".

City strenuously denied wrongdoing throughout as UEFA investigated their finances, while European football's governing body defended the FFP system after the CAS verdict was delivered.

UEFA said FFP had "played a significant role in protecting clubs and helping them become financially sustainable".

Klopp stressed his opinion was nothing personal against City, the team who will finish second to his Liverpool in the Premier League this season, a reversal on last season's positions.

The CAS ruling may even help Liverpool in their Premier League title defence, because City will not benefit from free midweeks between domestic games.

"I'm happy that City can play Champions League," Klopp said. "I don't want them to lose money or whatever, but if there are rules I think it makes sense that we all stick to it and not only some."

More JURGEN KLOPP News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: ATA 6 - 2 BSC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue