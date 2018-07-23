Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hires Pep Lijnders as new assistant coach

Posted By: Aveek Chakraborty
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hires Pep Lijnders as new assistant coach

London, July 23: Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have reportedly identified a new man who will be the German's assistant for the upcoming Premier League season, replacing long-time assistant Zeljko Buvac.

Buvac left Liverpool last season midway without referring the reason of his departure. The German was left without an assistant just days before the second leg of the Reds' Champions League semi-final clash with Roma back in April.

Liverpool and Klopp both remained coy when asked about the decision and it was believed that the Bosnian-Serb left the side in search of a managerial role.

However, with so many days passed and no concrete report of him having a managerial job has been revealed yet. Many fans have been speculating that a rift between him and Klopp could be the reason behind his departure.

Nevertheless, according to recent reports, Buvac will not be returning to Liverpool now and the club is expected to confirm Pep Lijnders as his replacement.

Lijnders earlier worked at Liverpool under Rodgers and Klopp, however, left the side last year to take charge of a managerial role with NEC Nijmegen in the Netherlands. However, he was recently sacked which saw him returning to Anfield.

Lijnders in his whole career has mostly worked as development or first-team coach, however, it will be the first time he will be promoted to the assistant manager's role, replacing Klopp's long-term partner Buvac.

Buvac worked alongside Klopp for the best part of 17 years until that Roma tie up and had also been his number two at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund. But the long-association is now expected to end from the current campaign.

Buvac, however, is reportedly still contracted with Liverpool but is expected to be released from all his duties in the coming days.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Sri Lanka won by 199 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Monday, July 23, 2018, 15:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue