Liverpool linked with Swiss international, a good deal?

Kolkata, December 2: Over the past few years, Liverpool have gained a reputation for being extremely shrewd in the transfer market.
They do not always necessarily break the bank in order to bolster their squad, but have made it a habit of spotting fine bargains.
They have been doing it with an incredible success rate with the likes of Andrew Robertson, Xherdan Shaqiri, Georginio Wijnaldum setting the examples.
Backed
by
a
brilliant
scouting
network
and
state
of
the
art
data
analytics
facilities,
Jurgen
Klopp's
side
really
deserve
all
the
plaudits
for
doing
most
things
right
in
the
transfer
market.
As per rumours in Germany, the Reds are in pole position to land Swiss international Denis Zakaria on a free transfer in the summer of 2022. The midfield dynamo is believed to have dreams of playing for the Reds as his Borussia Monchengladbach contract runs down in a few months' time.
He
has
reportedly
informed
his
side
that
he
has
no
intention
of
extending
his
contract
and
that
has
already
alerted
the
likes
of
Bayern
Munich,
Barcelona,
Borussia
Dortmund,
Juventus
and
Roma..
However, it seems that all the five clubs are set to face nothing but disappointment with the midfielder having already made his decision to move to Liverpool to play under his dream manager Jurgen Klopp. The Reds are not particularly short of options in the middle of the park. In fact, they have the luxury of having a wealth of options to choose from in the middle of the park. Yet, they have often been stretched by injuries which makes the addition of another midfielder quite likely.
Zakaria has everything in his game to become a perfect fit in Klopp's system and the fact that he is only just approaching what could be the peak years of his career, makes him an even more attractive option for the Reds. The 25-year-old boasts an incredible work rate and stamina and he is also blessed with a big physique helping him in aerial battles.
The Swiss international is in the top 10 in the Bundesliga for pass-success rate this season with a passing accuracy of almost 90 per cent. Meanwhile, only two players in the German top division have completed more dribbles per game than the 25-year-old which shows that he also a more than decent ball carrier. Such a complete midfielder is extremely rare to find and if Liverpool manage to sign him on a free transfer, it would be a daylight robbery.