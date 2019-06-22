Liverpool looking to splash big money to complete transfer for Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo

Bengaluru, June 22: Liverpool have initiated contact with Real Betis over a move to sign left-back Junior Firpo, according to a report of Spanish publication Sport.
The Kops experienced an excellent season last term, becoming the champions of Europe after missing out on the Premier League title by a point.
However, there’s always room for improvement and most fans expect them to build further on that this summer. Klopp although looks to have found the right balance in his squad and may not wish to make too many changes this summer.
However, with left-back Alberto Moreno moving on after his contract expires this summer, the German tactician needs quality depth and competition for Andy Robertson, and according to reports that’s where Firpo has come in.
Firpo made his first-team debut at Real Betis in early 2018 but has now established himself as a regular starter, making 43 appearances last term, scoring five goals and seven assists in that time.
His ability to not only defend but to also get forward and help in the attack has reportedly caught the eye of the German boss and he is now tipped to fulfil two roles for Liverpool, competing for positions at both left-back and on the wing.
The Spanish under-21 international however has a hefty transfer fee and apparently, Betis are unlikely to sanction a payment below the clause.
The 22-year-old has a £45m release clause in his current contract and to get him Liverpool may have to be prepared to spend big on him.
Barcelona are also believed to be in the chase for the player and some of the recent reports have suggested that they could use midfielder Rafinha to lower the fee of the defender however if Liverpool pay the full price, they may rather tempt to sell him in England instead.
At such a young age, the attacking left-back is surely an exciting prospect and definitely will make Liverpool a stronger side if they pursue a deal however whether the Reds boss Klopp would be prepared to spend this sort of cash on a back-up player now remains the only big question.
Liverpool are yet to make a signing in the summer transfer window but recently has been linked with Lille attacker Nicolas Pepe and Southampton and Cardiff City goalkeeper Alex Mccarthy and Neil Etheridge respectively.