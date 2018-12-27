Liverpool to offload two strikers to land Werner

Bengaluru, December 27: Liverpool are looking to offload two forwards Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi in January in order to fund a move for a new forward as Jurgen Klopp is keen to maintain their place at the top of the Premier League.
The Merseysiders are already 6 points adrift in the table from Spurs while Manchester City after their defeat against Leicester are seven points from the top of the table.
However, Klopp is believed to be ready to invest again in the market in January in order to strengthen the squad further and eventually it could be done by offloading two backup forwards Sturridge and Origi.
Sturridge has mostly been called from the bench this term with around 500 minutes of professional football played but only two of his Premier League appearances have been from the start and clearly, the England forward is way behind in the pecking order of Klopp.
Origi, on the other hand, has less than 180 minutes of football to his name in 2018/19 and his memorable contribution came earlier this month when he scored the last-minute winning goal in the Merseyside derby.
Manager Klopp is apparently content with the squad but meanwhile is concerned about what could happen if injuries hit and thus is keen to add quality to that area with Sturridge and Origi believed not good enough by the German boss.
Moreover, with current number 9 Roberto Firmino facing a dip in form at the moment, Jurgen Klopp is keen to sign a striker to supplement what he already has at Anfield.
Speculation has been ongoing that Liverpool are looking at RB Leipzig attacker Timo Werner as the possible choice. Werner has scored 14 goals in 25 appearances for his club and country this season. But with a £88 million price tag mooted on him, Liverpool are reportedly planning to regenerate cash and it could be served by following the sale of the two forwards.
As per reports, Turkish giants Besiktas have contacted Sturridge with the promise of regular football and will make an offer when the January transfer window opens. The Turkish side are keen to negotiate a cheap deal for Sturridge and given his contract ends at the end of the season Liverpool could tempt to sell to recover a transfer fee for the player.
Origi, on the other hand, is said to be attracting interest from Premier League side Wolves who has been rated around £15 million by the Reds.