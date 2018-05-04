Liverpool plot another move for Christian Pulisic

Bengaluru, May 4: Liverpool are believed to be plotting a move for their long-term transfer target Christian Pulisic of Borussia Dortmund, according to reports in Germany.
However, the midfielder's club Dortmund insist they have no knowledge of the Reds' interest despite remaining in constant contact with former boss Jurgen Klopp, who tried to sign the American sensation back in 2016 but was knocked back in his attempts.
According to Bild, the German's interest hasn't cooled and is ready to launch a summer pursuit for the youngster. The report claims that Dortmund, who are known for selling their top class stars, won't entertain any offers under £53million.
Dortmund's chief Michael Zorc revealed he is completely unaware of Liverpool's interest.
He told Bild: "I’m in constant contact with Jurgen Klopp, but I know nothing about that.”
The 19-year-old is harbouring interest across Europe after four goals and five assists in 25 Bundesliga starts this season.
Manchester United and Bayern Munich are also believed to be interested with Pulisic holding off signing a new deal. His current contract has just two-years left to run and he is in no rush to commit his future.
The likes of Robert Lewandowski, Mats Hummels and Mario Goetze have all left Dortmund for Munich in recent years after their contracts ended. But Liverpool are ready to show their financial power in the summer after reluctantly parting ways with Philippe Coutinho following a £142million bid from Barcelona in January.
Borussia Dortmund's position in German and European football is right now nowhere it was when they were managed by Klopp. Now, they are not even close to a title fight but are likely to finish in top four this season.
Despite that, the club has been producing some amazing talents like it did when Klopp was in charge. The likes of Pulisic, Weigl, Sancho, Philipp, akanji, Dahoud all are quality players and have bright futures ahead of themselves.
We have to wait and see if Liverpool can tempt Pulisic to Anfield or not but if the manage to do it, it will be a brilliant deal for them as they will get their hands on one of the best young players in Europe if not the best.
