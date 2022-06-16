Liverpool Premier League 2022/23 Fixtures: Klopp’s Reds visit promoted Fulham on opening day

Liverpool will kick off their Premier League 2022/23 season away to newly promoted Fulham and then face rivals Manchester United in the opening month.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds missed out on the title last season by finishing just one point less than the champions Manchester City, whom they host at home in October after they face another title rival Chelsea in September.
Apart from Man City, Liverpool will also face Arsenal and West Ham in October. Meanwhile, the Merseyside Derby for the 2022/23 Premier League season has been scheduled to take place on September 3, 2022 in Goodison Park and February 2, 2023 in Anfield.
Liverpool, who conclude their season away to Southampton, have a busy April as they will face the likes of Man City, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham United and Leeds United in 5 of 6 fixtures in the month.
Here is a look at Liverpool Premier League Fixtures 2022/23:
|Date
|Opponent (home or away)
|06/08/2022
|Fulham (a)
|13/08/2022
|Crystal Palace (h)
|20/08/2022
|Manchester United (a)
|27/08/2022
|A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)
|31/08/2022
|Newcastle United (h)
|03/09/2022
|Everton (a)
|10/09/2022
|Wolverhampton (h)
|17/09/2022
|Chelsea (a)
|01/10/2022
|Brighton (h)
|08/10/2022
|Arsenal (a)
|15/10/2022
|Manchester City (h)
|19/10/2022
|West Ham United (h)
|22/10/2022
|Nottingham Forest (a)
|29/10/2022
|Leeds United (h)
|05/11/2022
|Tottenham Hotspur (a)
|12/11/2022
|Southampton (h)
|26/12/2022
|Aston Villa (a)
|31/12/2022
|Leicester City (h)
|02/01/2023
|Brentford (a)
|14/01/2023
|Brighton (a)
|21/01/2023
|Chelsea (h)
|04/02/2023
|Wolverhampton (a)
|11/02/2023
|Everton (h)
|18/02/2023
|Newcastle United (a)
|25/02/2023
|Crystal Palace (a)
|04/03/2023
|Manchester United (h)
|11/03/2023
|A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)
|18/03/2023
|Fulham (h)
|01/04/2023
|Manchester City (a)
|08/04/2023
|Arsenal (h)
|15/04/2023
|Leeds United (a)
|22/04/2023
|Nottingham Forest (h)
|25/04/2023
|West Ham United (a)
|29/04/2023
|Tottenham Hotspur (h)
|06/05/2023
|Brentford (h)
|13/05/2023
|Leicester City (a)
|20/05/2023
|Aston Villa (h)
|28/05/2023
|Southampton (a)
All fixtures are subject to change once TV schedule is finalised