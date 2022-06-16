Football
Liverpool Premier League 2022/23 Fixtures: Klopp’s Reds visit promoted Fulham on opening day

By

Liverpool will kick off their Premier League 2022/23 season away to newly promoted Fulham and then face rivals Manchester United in the opening month.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds missed out on the title last season by finishing just one point less than the champions Manchester City, whom they host at home in October after they face another title rival Chelsea in September.

Apart from Man City, Liverpool will also face Arsenal and West Ham in October. Meanwhile, the Merseyside Derby for the 2022/23 Premier League season has been scheduled to take place on September 3, 2022 in Goodison Park and February 2, 2023 in Anfield.

Liverpool, who conclude their season away to Southampton, have a busy April as they will face the likes of Man City, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham United and Leeds United in 5 of 6 fixtures in the month.

Here is a look at Liverpool Premier League Fixtures 2022/23:

Date Opponent (home or away)
06/08/2022 Fulham (a)
13/08/2022 Crystal Palace (h)
20/08/2022 Manchester United (a)
27/08/2022 A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)
31/08/2022 Newcastle United (h)
03/09/2022 Everton (a)
10/09/2022 Wolverhampton (h)
17/09/2022 Chelsea (a)
01/10/2022 Brighton (h)
08/10/2022 Arsenal (a)
15/10/2022 Manchester City (h)
19/10/2022 West Ham United (h)
22/10/2022 Nottingham Forest (a)
29/10/2022 Leeds United (h)
05/11/2022 Tottenham Hotspur (a)
12/11/2022 Southampton (h)
26/12/2022 Aston Villa (a)
31/12/2022 Leicester City (h)
02/01/2023 Brentford (a)
14/01/2023 Brighton (a)
21/01/2023 Chelsea (h)
04/02/2023 Wolverhampton (a)
11/02/2023 Everton (h)
18/02/2023 Newcastle United (a)
25/02/2023 Crystal Palace (a)
04/03/2023 Manchester United (h)
11/03/2023 A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)
18/03/2023 Fulham (h)
01/04/2023 Manchester City (a)
08/04/2023 Arsenal (h)
15/04/2023 Leeds United (a)
22/04/2023 Nottingham Forest (h)
25/04/2023 West Ham United (a)
29/04/2023 Tottenham Hotspur (h)
06/05/2023 Brentford (h)
13/05/2023 Leicester City (a)
20/05/2023 Aston Villa (h)
28/05/2023 Southampton (a)

All fixtures are subject to change once TV schedule is finalised

Story first published: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 16:21 [IST]
