Liverpool's freefall continues

Chennai, February 15: For 78 minutes against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium, it seemed as though Liverpool were returning to form after successive home defeats in the Premier League at the hands of Brighton and Manchester City.
But then it all turned around in just seven minutes as the Foxes managed to score three times between the 78th and the 85th minute, condemning the Reds to a three-game losing sequence.
The Reds' back four defended really well right from the start and took the lead deservingly through Mohamed Salah’s brilliant effort, but things went awry after as Leicester equalized through a James Maddison's free-kick.
Jamie Vardy then gave Leicester the lead after a comical mix up at the back from debutant Ozan Kabak and gaolkeeper Alisson Becker. Harvey Barnes delivered the knockout blow as the champions fell to pieces.
Leicester City 3-1 Liverpool: Foxes profit as stumbling champions suffer collapse
Liverpool are now literally out of title race as they are 13 points behind leaders Manchester City, who registered their 11th successive League victory at the weekend and six points off second placed Manchester United who are level on points with Leicester City.
A top-four finish is now the priority for Jurgen Klopp’s men and that looks doubtful too, not when their form continues to stutter like this.
Liverpool have now lost two more games this season, than they have lost in their last two campaigns combined.
At the same stage last season -- that is after 24 games -- Liverpool had a whopping 30 points more than what they accumulated now, making them one of the worst defending champions in the history of Premier League.
The Reds have dropped 11 points from winning position this season, only Brighton (14) and Southampton (13) have dropped more points after leading the game.
Coming back from behind was what Klopp;sm men were known for, with the German boss labelling his team as mentality monsters, but that is nowhere to be seen now.
Their defensive woes are down to their lack of luck at the back, with long term injuries to their main centre back partnership of Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez affecting their season.
Another problem that has been evident over the last few games is the poor form of the team’s number 1 goalie Becker.
The Brazilian was a contender for Player of the Season last year, but his form in recent weeks has been pathetic, with him making three errors that have led to a goal in the last two games.