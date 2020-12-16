Liverpool's home and away record so far this season in Premier League

Bengaluru, Dec. 16: Liverpool have enjoyed a pretty successful start to the 2020/21 season but that is mostly due to their massive Anfield outcome.
Despite massive injury issues, the Reds are mounting a title defense but question marks remain over their away form.
Manager Jurgen Klopp has made their home stadium a fortress and hasn’t lost a league match since Sam Allardyce’s Crystal Palace managed a 2-1 win in April 2017. They won 18 and drew just once at home last season while so far have maintained a 100% winning record in 2020-21.
But they have already botched 11 points in away games. It is pretty subpar given the previous campaign they lost only 13 points on the total in away games. So their Anfield form could be the key to their title defense.
Here's a comparison of their home and away record so far in the league:
Home
Liverpool have won six out of six games at Anfield this season scoring 15 goals and conceding just twice. In the process, they have secured two clean sheets while average points per game obviously have been maximum. Their biggest win at Anfield so far have come against Wolves with the home side thumping them 4-0. Salah so far is the top scorer at Anfield with five goals to his name. Liverpool have faced Leeds, Arsenal, Sheffield United, West Ham and Leicester City at home.
Away
Liverpool although have just lost once in six away games but that defeat has been one of the biggest in their history. Aston Villa defeated the defending winner 7-2 at their own backyards and they look to have not recovered from it well. Apart from the defeat, they have also drawn four times in the league against - Manchester City, Everton, Brighton and relegation battling Fulham. Their only away win so far have come against Chelsea. Overall they have scored 12 goals in the away games while conceded nine. Their average point per game is just 1.16 while they have kept a clean sheet just once.