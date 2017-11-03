Liverpool's injury woe continue as star midfielder suffers ankle injury

London, Nov 2: Liverpool's thumping 3-0 victory over Champions league opponent Maribor have gone a little sour after their manager Jurgen Klopp suggested that three players could miss their weekend's away trip to West Ham United in the Premier League.
Liverpool were already missing two of their star players Philippe Coutinho and Dejan Lovren who missed the midweek fixture as well as missed last weekend's Premier League fixture. Coutinho was unavailable for the second game in a row with an adductor problem whereas defender Lovren was out with a thigh problem.
Now another name adds to the list, that is midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum who sustained a reported ankle injury during the Champions League match. The Dutch midfielder was forced off just after 17 minutes in the game and now is a major doubt for Liverpool's trip to West Ham United.
Following the match, Klopp while addressing the situation claimed that centre-back Lovren has come to a light training and his return in the weekend is a possibility. However, on the fitness of Coutinho and Lovren, Klopp could not deliver the exact extent of the former Newcastle United midfielder's injury but hinted that both the midfielders will surely miss the game.
"At half-time, I asked immediately and the ankle was already swollen," Klopp said of Wijnaldum's injury. "It's probably not a good sign.
"We saw a kick in the game and didn't think it was too serious. Then it was swollen. We're not sure if he twisted it or not. For sure, we have to make a scan."
"I would say it will be really close. I don't think Phil is able to play, but with Dejan we have to see.
"It is different with Dejan. It's not the same problem Phil has and he is not out for that long a time, but Gini is out so maybe there will be a wonder or something like this and Phil is in. But I don't think at the moment that he can play."
Klopp also hinted that in the absence of two midfielders, new signing Oxlade-Chamberlain could take the void place and after playing an entire 90 minutes in midweek against Maribor and a league start this weekend is very much possible for the England international.