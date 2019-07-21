Liverpool set to snap up young French winger

Bengaluru, July 21: Liverpool's summer transfer window has been pretty quiet so far, and Jurgen Klopp seems to be content with the state of his squad which won the Champions League in the last campaign.
In fact, the only signing they have completed so far is a 17-year-old defender, Sepp van den Berg, a promising centre-half from Holland, who is expected to feature only for Liverpool reserve team.
Now as per latest reports, the Reds have again been linked with the signing of yet another potential youngster, this time from France with AS Nancy Lorraine's Bilel Hassaini, an 18-year-old midfielder.
Hassaini is an 18-year-old right-winger who plays for French second-tier side AS Nancy. He was born in Maubeuge, France, and has spent his whole career at the club, having come through the academy. The left-footed teenager is a French U17 international, and although plays on the right but is comfortable anywhere in the midfield.
Nancy is currently in the middle of a financial crisis and reportedly are ready to sell to raise money to avoid relegation to the French third tier. Although, the player will leave the club as a free agent but any club look to signing him, has to pay a small compensation fee around €300,000.
Hassaini had been targeted by Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain earlier but the deal broke through. Many other established European clubs are reportedly also in the hunt to add him to their youth squads ahead of next season, including St. Etienne and Arsenal. But with both sides still taking their time to lodge an official bid, the Reds appear to have moved to the front of the queue.
Hassaini looks an exciting prospect and could be an ideal addition for Klopp who always keeps faith in youngsters. The primary idea right now is to include him in their Under-23s squad with a view to graduating the French footballer into their first-team plans.
However, he could be offered a fast-track to first-team football too. As Crystal Palace is also eager to sing the player, the Reds could send him on loan for a prolonged period where he can get more first-team experience.