Liverpool shows interest in Vitesse left-back Max Clark

Bengaluru, Jan 7: Liverpool have shown their interest in Vitesse Arnhem's left-back with a view to bringing him in as back-up to Andy Robertson.
The 23-year-old's making headlines in Holland playing for Vitesse Arnhem having joined from Hull City in 2018, after breaking through and following in Andy Robertson's footsteps.
Teams across the Premier League are keeping tabs on Clark with his statistics making for impressive study - in particular, the number of crosses he puts in and the dangerous chances he creates. Liverpool scouts reportedly have been fascinated with the display and reportedly view him as a perfect player to complement Robertson with both the players reflecting the same type of football.
He was included recently in a statistically-calculated best performing English players XI after making a big impression in the Dutch Eredivisie. As per footballfancast, in the league, he averages 1.8 tackles, 1.3 interceptions and 1.9 clearances per game, offering an implication of his compact defensive contributions. He also has scored one goal and created three assists in 17 league games for Vitesse this season and his crossing accuracy percentage is the best in Dutch top-flight.
Full-back is the one part of the pitch that the Reds are lacking depth in and with an injury to Milner, as of now they don't have any backup in the left-hand side. Academy star Yasser Larouci and Adam Lewis are promising options but are unlikely to be given the first-team status.
Liverpool so far this season have been flying high atop the Premier League however in January and February they would also have to compete in the likes Champions League and FA Cup. With so many fixtures around and injury to Milner adding a left-back would surely strengthen the squad further. Furthermore, getting Clark in January won't be tough as the 23-year-old has just 18 months left on his deal in Holland, with Klopp knowing he may be able to land him fairly cheaply. As of now, putting interest on a left-back makes sense however all the rumours targetting him to Anfield is not concrete yet.
Liverpool although may have shown interest on him but as per trusted Liverpool rumour source Liverpoolecho, Klopp is unlikely to make a move for him in January. However, that does not rule out for a future move unless any other club snatches him up in January.
Klopp is surely taking a chance in not having a backup left-back, in particular, but given his judgement on the transfer market in recent years, it's hard to question his decision.