Liverpool target Napoli star Lorenzo Insigne

Bengaluru, October 17: Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly interested in Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne.
The in-form Italian has already scored six Serie A goals this season and reports claim now that the Reds are planning to make an approach as Jurgen Klopp looks to add more firepower to his front-line.
Insigne also scored the last-gasp winner which sent Liverpool home empty handed in their Champions League trip to Napoli.
The pacey Italian attacker was a constant menace to the Reds' defence and deservedly found the net in the closing minutes of the game. He left Trent Alexander-Arnold for dead before firing wide early in the first-half and nutmegged Naby Keita to create another chance later.
Napoli currently sit six points behind Juventus in the Serie A table as Carlo Ancelotti looks to break the Old Lady's long-standing dominance in Italy.
The Italians would demand a huge fee for their main goalscorer outlet, who has spent eight seasons at the club after coming through their academy.
Insigne has made 360 appearances for the Naples club till date scoring 116 times and is currently enjoying his most prolific campaign of his career.
Liverpool have one of the best attacking trio in the world with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, but the terrific trio have found it hard thus far this season.
Salah is looking like a shadow of himself from the last season while Mane has been quite wasteful as well. Firmino has also struggled for goals so far and is being too closely marked by opponents.
Someone as versatile as Insigne would be a great addition to the Liverpool side with his bags of pace and ability to find the back of the net.
However, Napoli are known as a tough negotiators when it comes to selling their best player and Liverpool's task is surely very much difficult.