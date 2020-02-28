Liverpool target wanted by Barcelona, a good move?

Kolkata, February 28: Liverpool are reported to be leading the race for RB Leipzig and Germany striker Timo Werner and the player himself looks very much keen on a move to Anfield.
The 23-year-old recently said that he is flattered to be linked with a club like Liverpool and termed them as 'the best team in the world'.
However, the grapvine is that he has also emerged as a subject of interest from Manchester United as well as Barcelona.
Werner has a £51m release clause in his contract if a deal is completed before April and it is therefore hardly a surprise to see him wanted by some of the biggest names in world football. And, with the the kind of season he is having, Liverpool must act fast if they want to bring him to Anfield. Apart from Barcelona and MAnchester United, there is also interest from Bayern Munich, PSG as well as Chelsea.
It is a public knowledge that Werner is very much keen on a move to Anfield but if Barcelona are interested in him, he should rather consider a move to Camp Nou. At Liverpool, it is hard to see him getting regular playing time with the gifted front three they have at their disposal. And, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are all just 28, 27 and 27 which means they can still keep up their game at this level for a few more years.
But at Barcelona, his chances for regular playing time looks much brighter. Werner is a versatile attacker who can slot in either as a number nine or on either flank and he could easily get into the side on the left flank ahead of Antonie Griezmann who has not been able to prove his worth there. Or, Griezmann can be used in a number ten role as well. And, Luis Suarez being 33, Werner can also eventually become the long-term replacement of the Uruguay international.
Liverpool are a near-perfect team at the moment and it is hard to see Werner making a place of his own in the side right away. And with his quality, he should aspire for more than being an impact player and that is why Barcelona would be a better destination for him ahead of Liverpool and vice versa.