Liverpool target Wolves star Neves to bolster their midfield

Bengaluru, April 19: Wolverhampton Wanderers have already earned their promotion back to the top tier of English football by winning the Championship by a huge margin this season.
The ambitious club from West Midlands have dominated the second tier of English football throughout the campaign and have rightfully earned their reward.
Portuguese wonderkid Ruben Neves has been key to their success with his stunning midfield performance this campaign and the dynamic midfielder has caught the eye of some of the big boys in England.
Arsenal and Spurs are reportedly keeping an eye on his progress but reports are emerging that the 21-year-old is close to signing for Liverpool, who have monitored him since his Porto days.
Neves has been in sensational form for the Midlands club this season and his ability to dictate the tempo of the game has caught Klopp's watchful eyes.
The midfielder has also scored six stunners from outside the box this season to help Wolves clinch promotion to the Premier League.
Neves is a modern day defensive midfielder, more like a Xabi Alonso or Sergio Busquets. He is not someone who does a lot of tackling. Rather his job is to control the game and spray passes across the pitch, the role Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson does at Liverpool.
However, the £15million record buy has told his club that he is happy to stay at Molineux next season.
But, according to journalist Marcus Alves, Jurgen Klopp's side are eyeing the 21-year-old former Porto ace. Klopp may need a central midfielder this summer if Emre Can moves to Juventus on a free transfer.
And Neves is seemingly on the Reds boss' radar, with Wolves looking at Anderson Talisca as his replacement. Talisca is on Benfica's books but has caught the eye in Turkey during his two campaigns on loan at Besiktas.
The energetic midfielder has netted 25 times in 50 Turkish Super Lig games since joining, scooping the title in Istanbul last season and reports suggest he could be available for just £18m.
Wolves could very well cash in on Neves if Liverpool come up with a lucrative offer and rebuild their squad for the Premier League.
