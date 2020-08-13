Ismaila Sarr on Liverpool speculation: Everyone would love to play there

London, August 13: Ismaila Sarr says any player would be interested in playing for Liverpool and wants to join a team challenging for silverware should he leave Watford.
The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League champions following Watford's relegation to the Championship.
He scored five top-flight goals in the 2019-20 campaign, including a brace in his side's shock 3-0 win over Liverpool in February, and set up four more.
But while the Senegal international is open to a move to Anfield, he is not actively seeking a transfer from Watford during the close season.
"Liverpool are a really great team, everyone would love to play there," he told Senegalese publication Sans Limites.
“Goalscorer for Watford: Number 23, Ismaïla Sarr!” pic.twitter.com/atfGMiuoia— Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) August 27, 2019
"They won the Premier League this year and the Champions League last year, but also there are great teams in the English league.
"Frankly, I have yet to make a choice. If that were to happen, I just wish they are a good team. At the moment, there are only guesses."
He added: "I still have years left on my contract with Watford; another four years.
"If Watford want me to stay, I'll play in the Championship. A departure depends on them as well as me. This is normal.
"Personally, our relegation hurt me a lot. I didn't think we would come to this. I told myself that we had to do everything not to go down to the Championship."
Asked if he would aim for a higher level than Watford if he moves on in the coming weeks, Sarr said: "Yes, of course, everyone who works is looking for advancement.
"Maybe if Watford frees me one day I could go and play for a bigger team. Go and showcase my talent elsewhere and then win trophies."