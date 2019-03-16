Football

Liverpool won't spend big on transfers – Klopp

By
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp is determined to keep Liverpool's Premier League title-chasing team together, instead of splashing the cash.

London, March 16: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said it is unlikely that the Reds will spend big on signings in the transfer market.

Klopp's Liverpool are fighting for Premier League and Champions League silverware after splashing the cash on Alisson, Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri in the off-season.

Liverpool are a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League, while the Reds are set for a UEFA Champions League quarterfinal meeting with Porto.

PL Points table

And German boss Klopp is determined to keep his title-chasing team together, rather than investing heavily.

"I don't want to talk exactly what we will do but I don't think this is a team at the moment where we have to spend the big money or whatever," Klopp said.

"The best way to do it is bring together a group of players, try to develop them altogether and then stay together for a while. And that was maybe the main problem of Liverpool for the last decade.

"When they had a good team after a season they went all over the world. That will not happen this year for sure."

Liverpool, who eliminated Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 midweek, travel to second-bottom Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

"It is massive ," said Klopp. "I think the steps are really obvious but it is still about a natural confidence. We have to start looking at ourselves how other teams see us.

"When you think about how Bayern faced us here – I saw Bayern playing a lot in the last years but I never saw them being that defensive. When Manchester City came here, it was similar. Wow.

"They had a lot of respect for us but I am not sure we always have the same amount of respect for ourselves. For sure, it will come, step by step, that is why I was so happy for the game at Bayern. There was a little sign at least for that.

"The boys have so much space for improvement in all departments."

Full Time: RSO 1 - 1 LEV
    Story first published: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 8:40 [IST]
